Galway’s 2020 National Football League Fixtures Announced

The GAA Master Fixtures Plan for 2020 has been published this afternoon and Galway Supporters will get the chance to see the Senior Footballers under new boss Padraig Joyce in Pearse Stadium on the 26th of January.

The Galway Senior footballers will take on Monaghan in their opening Allianz National Football League game at 2.30pm.

The League Fixtures In Full Are…

Round One – Sunday 26th January 2020

Galway v Monaghan at Pearse Stadium, 2.30pm

Round Two – Saturday 1st February

Kerry v Galway at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7pm

Round Three – Sunday 9th February

Donegal v Galway at O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 2pm

Round Four – Sunday 23rd February

Galway v Tyrone at Tuam Stadium, 2pm

Round Five – Sunday March 1st

Meath v Galway at Pairc Tailteann, 2.30pm

Round Six – Sunday 15th March

Galway v Mayo at Pearse Stadium, 2pm

Round Seven – Sunday 22nd March

Galway v Dublin at Pearse Stadium, 2pm

Sunday 29th March – Allianz Football League Roinn 1 & 2 Final, Páirc an Chrócaigh