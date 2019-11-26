Galway’s 2020 National Football League Fixtures Announced

The GAA Master Fixtures Plan for 2020 has been published this afternoon and Galway Supporters will get the chance to see the Senior Footballers under new boss Padraig Joyce in Pearse Stadium on the 26th of January.
The Galway Senior footballers will take on Monaghan in their opening Allianz National Football League game at 2.30pm.
The League Fixtures In Full Are…
Round One – Sunday 26th January 2020
Galway v Monaghan at Pearse Stadium, 2.30pm
Round Two – Saturday 1st February
Kerry v Galway at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7pm
Round Three – Sunday 9th February
Donegal v Galway at O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 2pm
Round Four – Sunday 23rd February
Galway v Tyrone at Tuam Stadium, 2pm
Round Five – Sunday March 1st
Meath v Galway at Pairc Tailteann, 2.30pm
Round Six – Sunday 15th March
Galway v Mayo at Pearse Stadium, 2pm
Round Seven – Sunday 22nd March
Galway v Dublin at Pearse Stadium, 2pm
Sunday 29th March – Allianz Football League Roinn 1 & 2 Final, Páirc an Chrócaigh