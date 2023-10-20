Galway Bay FM

20 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Galway’s 1923 All-Ireland hurling heroes to be honoured

Share story:
Galway’s 1923 All-Ireland hurling heroes to be honoured

The very first Galway team to win a senior All-Ireland a century ago will be remembered and honoured at a function in the Raheen Woods Hotel in Athenry on November 10th. The 1923 All-Ireland final was actually played in September of 1924 because of the Civil War in Ireland and it saw Galway defeat Limerick by 7-3 to 4-5. Now a century later, Baireoiri na Gaillimhe, the Galway hurlers network of former players, are going to honour the memory of that famous achievement by inviting relatives and descendants of the 1923 panel to a special event where the story of that ground-breaking All-Ireland success will be told. Former Galway hurlers Sean Silke and Vincent Mullins joined Keith Finnegan in studio on Friday morning to discuss the upcoming celebration and Sean began by asking for help in tracking down some relations of the Galway players from that era…

Share story:

Tom Farrell Reaches 100 Caps as Connacht BKT United Rugby Championship Team Against Ospreys is Named

Tom Farrell will win his 100th Connacht cap tomorrow in their opening United Rugby Championship clash with Ospreys. Head coach Pete Wilkins also gives deb...

Two IFC teams to make the drop to Junior on Saturday

**NOTE: Kilkerrin/Clonberne vs An Cheathru Rua now moved to Headford.  Throw-in remains Saturday (21st October) at 3.30pm** Saturday promises to be a day...

County Minor A Hurling Final Preview

Clarinbridge and Oranmore Maree meet for the third year in a row in the County Minor A hurling final this Sunday in Pearse Stadium (12 noon). The two club...

TG4 Underdogs switches codes

The Goalposts have shifted for TG4 UNDERDOGS as the legendary series tackles Women’s Football! In the wake of the historic FIFA Women’s World Cup jour...