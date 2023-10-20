Galway’s 1923 All-Ireland hurling heroes to be honoured

The very first Galway team to win a senior All-Ireland a century ago will be remembered and honoured at a function in the Raheen Woods Hotel in Athenry on November 10th. The 1923 All-Ireland final was actually played in September of 1924 because of the Civil War in Ireland and it saw Galway defeat Limerick by 7-3 to 4-5. Now a century later, Baireoiri na Gaillimhe, the Galway hurlers network of former players, are going to honour the memory of that famous achievement by inviting relatives and descendants of the 1923 panel to a special event where the story of that ground-breaking All-Ireland success will be told. Former Galway hurlers Sean Silke and Vincent Mullins joined Keith Finnegan in studio on Friday morning to discuss the upcoming celebration and Sean began by asking for help in tracking down some relations of the Galway players from that era…