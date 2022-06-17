Galwayman Fergal Madden Completes Manhattan 20 Bridges Swim Challenge

The chairman of the Atlantic Masters Swimming Club in Galway Fergal Madden on Thursday completed the gruelling Manhattan 20 Bridges swim in 8 hours and 55 minutes.

Derrydonnell man Fergal had to swim around Manhattan over a distance of twenty eight miles and his time was well inside the standard ten hours it takes to complete.

Fergal has already swam The Channel and he will now attempt to complete the Triple Crown of open water challenges with the Catalina swim in Los Angeles, CA.

He spoke to John Mulligan on Friday afternoon about the swim: