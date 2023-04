Galway are the VERY National Camogie League Division 1A Champions following their 2-13 to 1-12 win over Cork in Croke Park on Sunday afternoon.

This was the Tribeswomen’s title for the second year in a row after beating the same opposition last year.

Commentary from Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins.

Presented by John Mulligan

Tommy Devane with the Full Time Report

After the game, Tommy spoke to Galway Captain Shauna Healy

Tommy also spoke to Galway Manager Cathal Murray