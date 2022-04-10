Galway wins Littlewoods National Camogie League Title – Commentary and Reaction

Galway came from six points down early in the second half to record a four-point win and retain their Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League Division One title.
The Tribeswomen winning by 2-14 to 1-13 at Croke Park.
The All-Ireland champions have now won five consecutive big league and championship games against Cork in succession, extending back to the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final.
Here is the commentary of the game from Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins.
Presented by John Mulligan
Here is the full time report from Tommy
After the game, Tommy spoke to Galway manager Cathal Murray
Tommy also spoke to Galway captain Sarah Dervan
Player of the match was Carrie Dolan, she spoke to Tommy
Tommy finally spoke to Cork coach Davy Fitzgerald
SCORERS FOR GALWAY: C Dolan 1-4 (0-3f), A O’Reilly 0-5 (0-2f), C Finnerty 1-0, N Kilkenny 0-1, Á Keane 0-1, A Donohue 0-1, O McGrath 0-1, S Rabbitte 0-1
SCORERS FOR CORK: A Thompson 0-3, S McCarthy 0-3, K Mackey 0-3 (0-2f), A O’Connor 1-0, F Keating 0-2, L Hayes 0-1, C Sigerson 0-1f.
GALWAY: Sarah Healy; R Hanniffy, S Dervan, Shauna Healy; R Black, E Helebert, D Higgins; A Donohue, N Kilkenny; N Hanniffy, A O’Reilly, Á Keane; O McGrath, R Hennelly, S McGrath.
Subs: C Finnerty for Keane (38), C Dolan for S McGrath (38), S Rabbitte for O’Reilly (59), S Spellman for Hanniffy (60+2), T Kenny for Black (60+2).
CORK: A Lee; L Coppinger, L Tracey, M Cahalane; S McCarthy, M Murphy, L Hayes; K O’Mahoney, A Thompson; K Mackey, C Sigerson, I O’Regan; C Healy, F Keating, A O’Connor.
Subs: E Murphy for Healy (30), M Ring for Sigerson (52), A Smith for Keating (60+2).
REFEREE: John Dermody (Westmeath)