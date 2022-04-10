Galway wins Littlewoods National Camogie League Title – Commentary and Reaction

Galway came from six points down early in the second half to record a four-point win and retain their Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League Division One title.

The Tribeswomen winning by 2-14 to 1-13 at Croke Park.

The All-Ireland champions have now won five consecutive big league and championship games against Cork in succession, extending back to the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final.

Here is the commentary of the game from Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins.

Presented by John Mulligan

Here is the full time report from Tommy

After the game, Tommy spoke to Galway manager Cathal Murray

Tommy also spoke to Galway captain Sarah Dervan

Player of the match was Carrie Dolan, she spoke to Tommy

Tommy finally spoke to Cork coach Davy Fitzgerald

Galway celebrate after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

SCORERS FOR GALWAY: C Dolan 1-4 (0-3f), A O’Reilly 0-5 (0-2f), C Finnerty 1-0, N Kilkenny 0-1, Á Keane 0-1, A Donohue 0-1, O McGrath 0-1, S Rabbitte 0-1

SCORERS FOR CORK: A Thompson 0-3, S McCarthy 0-3, K Mackey 0-3 (0-2f), A O’Connor 1-0, F Keating 0-2, L Hayes 0-1, C Sigerson 0-1f.

GALWAY: Sarah Healy; R Hanniffy, S Dervan, Shauna Healy; R Black, E Helebert, D Higgins; A Donohue, N Kilkenny; N Hanniffy, A O’Reilly, Á Keane; O McGrath, R Hennelly, S McGrath.

Subs: C Finnerty for Keane (38), C Dolan for S McGrath (38), S Rabbitte for O’Reilly (59), S Spellman for Hanniffy (60+2), T Kenny for Black (60+2).

CORK: A Lee; L Coppinger, L Tracey, M Cahalane; S McCarthy, M Murphy, L Hayes; K O’Mahoney, A Thompson; K Mackey, C Sigerson, I O’Regan; C Healy, F Keating, A O’Connor.

Subs: E Murphy for Healy (30), M Ring for Sigerson (52), A Smith for Keating (60+2).

REFEREE: John Dermody (Westmeath)