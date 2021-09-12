Galway wins fourth All-Ireland Senior Camogie Title – The Commentary

print

A remarkable hour of Camogie saw Galway overcome Cork in the 2021 All-Ireland Senior Final by 1-15 to 1-12 and win their fourth ever All-Ireland crown.

Here is another chance to hear the commentary of that incredible game with Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins.

Presented by John Mulligan

SCORERS FOR GALWAY: C Dolan 0-6(fs); S McGrath 1-2; N Kilkenny, O McGrath, A O’Reilly(1f) 0-2 each, A Donohue 0-1

SCORERS FOR CORK: O Cronin 0-6(4fs); K Mackey 1-1; H Looney 0-2; A Thompson, C Sigerson, A O’Connor 0-1 each

CORK: A Lee, P Mackey, L Coppinger, M Cahalane, L Hayes, L Treacy, S McCarthy, H Looney, A Thompson, C O’Sullivan, F Keating, C Sigerson, K Mackey, A O’Connor, O Cronin. Subs: L Collins for O’Sullivan (36), C Healy for Keating (59)

GALWAY: Sarah Healy, D Higgins, Shauna Healy, s Dervan, C Cormican, E Helebert, S Gardiner, N Kilkenny, A Donohue, C Dolan, S Spellman, C Finnerty, O McGrath, S McGrath, A O’Reilly. Subs: N Hanniffy for Finnerty (ht), R Hennelly for Dolan (51), A Starr for Cormican (60), N Coen for Spellman (60+1)

REFEREE: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny)