Galway wins fourth All-Ireland Senior Camogie Title – Report and Reaction

Galway are the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Champions after a dramatic and thrilling final against Cork in Croke Park.

Galway’s 1-15 to 1-12 win is only the fourth time in it’s history that the O’Duffy Cup is heading west and it followed a total team performance.

Here is Tommy Devane’s report of Galway’s famous win…

Baby Eana Kelly son of team physio Clona Kelly in the O’Duffy Cup Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

Darren Kelly and Tommy Devane have been speaking to the stars of Galway’s famous victory.

We start with the winning captain Sarah Dervan, she spoke to Tommy Devane..

The Galway manager Cathal Murray spoke to Darren Kelly..

Galway Corner Back Shauna Healy had an outstanding game, she spoke to Tommy Devane..

Niamh Kilkenny won her third All-Ireland Senior Winners Medal. She spoke to Darren Kelly…

Aoife Donoghue’s performance earned her the Player of the Match award. She spoke to Tommy Devane…

Finally, Brian Griffin is the Camogie Board Chairperson, he spoke to Darren Kelly…

Galway’s Niamh Kilkenny celebrates with her family Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie