Galway wins Connacht Senior Football Championship – Commentary and Reaction

Galway are the Connacht Senior Football Champions for 2022 following their 2-19 to 2-16 win over Roscommon at Pearse Stadium this afternoon.

Padraic Joyce’s side were impressive throughout with goals in the first half from Shane Walsh and Patrick Kelly setting the side up for the victory.

Here is another opportunity to hear the Commentary from Ollie Turner and Eddie Hoare.

After the game, Kevin Dwyer and Eddie Hoare joined John Mulligan and Gerry Murphy to talk about Galway’s win.

We also hear from Paul Conroy and Padraic Joyce who were speaking to Jonathan Higgins.

Later, Shane Walsh spoke to the media including Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins.

Scorers for Galway: Shane Walsh 1-6 (1f, 2 45’s), Rob Finnerty 0-5, Patrick Kelly 1-0, Damien Comer 0-3, Johnny Heaney 0-2, Kieran Molloy, Cillian McDaid, and Paul Conroy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Roscommon: Conor Cox 0-5 (3fs), Conor Daly and Diarmuid Murtagh (1f) 1-1 each, Ultan Harney 0-3, Donie Smith 0-2 (1f), Ciaráin Murtagh, Cian McKeon, Cathal Heneghan, and Enda Smith 0-1 each.

Galway: Connor Gleeson; Liam Silke, Seán Kelly, Jack Glynn; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Cillian McDaid; Paul Conroy, Matthew Tierney; Kieran Molloy, Patrick Kelly, Johnny Heaney; Rob Finnerty, Damien Comer, Shane Walsh.

Roscommon: Colm Lavin; David Murray, Brian Stack, Conor Daly; Conor Hussey, Niall Daly, Ronan Daly; Ultan Harney, Eddie Nolan; Ciaráin Murtagh, Enda Smith, Cathal Heneghan; Cian McKeon, Donie Smith, Conor Cox.

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan).

The Galway panel before the Connacht Final this afternoon

