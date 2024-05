Galway wins Connacht LGFA Senior Title – Commentary and Reaction

Andrea Trill’s goal in their final attack assured Galway regained the TG4 Connacht senior ladies football championship at St. Brigid’s GAA, Kiltoom, Co. Roscommon on Sunday.

Here is the commentary of the game from Tommy Devane and Katelyn Hayes.

Tommy Devane with the Full Time Report

Darren Kelly spoke to Galway captain Ailbhe Daveron

Tommy spoke to Galway Manager Daniel Moynihan

Darren spoke to Player of the Match Nicola Ward

Scorers – Galway: O Divilly 0-3, R Leonard 0-3 (2f), A Trill 1-0, N Ward 0-1, S Hynes 0-1, E Reaney 0-1, L Coen 0-1, A Morrissey 0-1.

Scorers – Mayo: L Cafferky 0-6 (3f), S Cafferky 0-2, M Cannon 0-1 (1f).

GALWAY: D Gower; K Geraghty, S Lynch, M Jordan; C Cooney, N Ward, C Trill; M Glynn. L Ward; S Hynes, A Davoren, L Coen; E Reaney, R Leonard, O Divilly.

Subs: A Ni Cheallaigh for Cooney (33), A Morrissey for Reaney (41), N Divilly for Hynes (44), A Trill for Leonard (56), M Walsh for Glynn (60).

MAYO: L Brennan; S Lally, N O’Malley, K Sullivan; E Ronayne, C Durkan, D Caldwell; A Geraghty, E Murray; F McLaughlin, C Needham, S Cafferky; A Staunton, M Cannon, L Cafferky.

Subs: A Fitzpatrick for Sullivan (HT), F McHale for Cannon (41), H Reape for Geraghty (43), E Needham for C Needham (46), M Reilly for Staunton (50).

REFEREE: Aaron Clogher (Roscommon)