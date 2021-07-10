Galway Wins 2020 All-Ireland Minor Hurling Title – Commentary and Reaction

print

Galway’s minor hurlers are the 2020 All-Ireland Champions after an exciting and dramatic final played in O’Moore Park in Portlaoise on Saturday afternoon.

Their 1-17 to 1-14 win over Kilkenny came after a goal from Liam Collins deep in injury time following an hour of pulsating hurling from both teams.

It was also an historic win with Galway becoming the first team to win four All-Ireland titles in a row. It was also their 14th in total.

Here is the commentary of that remarkable game with Niall Canavan and Cyril Donnellan.

First Half

Second Half

After the Full Time Whistle, John Mulligan handed back to Niall and Cyril for their thoughts post game.

Keith Daniels, Sean O’Hanlon and Tiernan Killeen pictured with big match analyst Cyril Donnellan as they joined the lads for the post match interview

Keith Daniels, Sean O’Hanlon and Tiernan Killeen then joined Niall Canavan and gave their reaction to Galway’s win. They were also joined by team captain Adam Nolan and TG4’s MacDara MacDonncha.

Team Captain Adam Nolan joins the lads to give his reaction

Niall Canavan then spoke to Galway Coach Kevin Lally

Finally, Niall spoke to the winning Galway Manager Brian Hanley

The Galway Panel for the 2020 All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final

