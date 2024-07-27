Galway Bay FM

27 July 2024

~2 minutes read

Galway win All-Ireland Senior Camogie Semi-Final – Commentary and Reaction

A point from Carrie Dolan in injury time saw Galway win a dramatic match and book their place in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final in two weeks.

Cathal Murray’s side won by 1-12 to 1-11.

The Galway goal came from Niamh Mallon at the start of the second half.

Here is the commentary of the game with Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins.

Tommy got the reaction of the players and management.

He started with Niamh Kilkenny.

Next to speak to Tommy was Galway Captain Roisin Black.

Player of the Match was Rachel Hanniffy, she was next to speak to Tommy.

Finally, Tommy spoke to Galway Manager Cathal Murray.

SCORERS FOR GALWAY: N Mallon 1-2; C Dolan 0-5 (fs); N Kilkenny 0-2; A O’Reilly, N McPeake, A Donohue 0-1 each
SCORERS FOR TIPPERARY: E McGrath 1-6 (0-3fs, 0-2 45s); C McIntyre 0-2; E Loughman, E Heffernan, C Devane 0-1 each
GALWAY: S Healy; D Higgins, R Black, R Hanniffy; AM Starr, C Hickey, N Hanniffy; Á Keane, O Rabbitte; N McPeake, A O’Reilly, N Kilkenny; C Dolan, N Mallon, A Donohue. Subs: O McGrath for Mallon (27-30 temp), N Niland for Rabbitte (50), A Hesnan for N Hanniffy (52), O McGrath for Starr (58).
TIPPERARY: N Walsh; E Loughman, J Bourke, K Blair; C Quirke, K Kennedy, M Eviston; C Hennessy, C McCarthy; R Howard, E Heffernan, C McIntyre; G O’Brien, E McGrath, C Maher. Subs: T Ryan for Hennessy (half-time), A McGrath for Bourke (40), C Devane for Heffernan (42), M Burke for Howard (50), C Perdue for O’Brien (57).
REFEREE: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny)

