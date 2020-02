Galway’s opponents in the quarter-finals of the Oscar Traynor Cup will be Kildare.

The draw gave the Tribesmen home advantage after they qualified from their group following a 4-3 aggregate win over Mayo before Christmas.

Timmy Molloy and an Enda Curran brace gave Galway a 3-1 first leg advantage meaning they advanced despite a 2-1 reversal the second day.

Their contest with Kildare takes place on Saturday, 29th February and kicks off in Eamonn Deacy Park at 2pm.