Galway Wheelchair Basketball team end season on a high with awards at IWA Wheelchair Basketball Junior Final Blitz

Galway based wheelchair basketball team, Galway Speeders have ended their season on a high as their players scoop top awards at the IWA Wheelchair Basketball Junior Final Blitz. The event was run by IWA Sport, the multi-sport national governing body for people with a physical disability and took place at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena, Blanchardstown on Sunday 21st April 2024.

Eight teams from across the country battled it out in the final games of a very competitive season, with Galway Speeders ending the day undefeated. This winning form was not out of character for Galway Speeders as they have remained largely undefeated throughout the 2023/24 season.

The IWA Junior Final Blitz was followed by end of season awards where Galway Speeders players Jenny Keane from Cong, Co. Mayo and Ethan Leonard from Salthill, Co. Galway were amongst those who received recognition for their performance this season. Jenny Keane was awarded one of the Female MVP awards whilst Ethan Leonard received one of the Male MVP awards and was named Junior Player of the Year.

Wheelchair basketball has seen strong growth at a junior level over the past number of years with player numbers rising in clubs across the country. The Galway Speeders club has seen significant growth in both player numbers and competitiveness since it was established in 2011.

Commenting, Galway Speeders head basketball coach Mairead Leonard said:

“It is great to see our team’s hard work and dedication being rewarded at the end of the 2023/24 season. We’ve had a very successful season which is a testament to the hard work and dedication put in by all our kids.

This year we have travelled the length and breadth of the country for games – it’s a big commitment for everyone involved but it’s worth it. Our players love getting as much game time as possible and many of our parents and supporters agree that wheelchair basketball is a great spectator game so it makes the travel a bit easier!”

Galway Speeders are a multi-sports club offering sporting opportunities to children and young adults with a physical disability. The club offers sports including wheelchair basketball, swimming, athletics, table tennis and powerchair soccer. More information about the club and how to get involved can be found on their social media platforms – ‘Galway Speeders’ on Facebook and Instagram.