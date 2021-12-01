Galway WFC’s Abbie Callanan is named EA SPORTS Women’s Under-19 National League Player of the Year

Galway WFC’s Abbie Callanan has been named the EA SPORTS Women’s Under-19 National League Player of the Year following tonight’s award ceremony that was held virtually through a special show presented by Máire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh and Shane Dawson and shown live on LOITV.

Kylie Murphy of Wexford Youths was named Player of the year ahead of Galway WFC’s Savannah McCarthy and Peamount United’s Karen Duggan.

McCarthy was named however on the team of the year.

It is the first time that Murphy has won this award, while her club-mate Aoibheann Clancy won the Young Player of the Year Award, pipping colleague Ellen Molloy and Shelbourne’s Jessie Stapleton.

The Manager of the Year Award went to Noel King after he guided Shelbourne to the League title and runners-up in the EVOKE.ie FAI Women’s Cup Final. DLR Waves boss Graham Kelly and Peamount United’s James O’Callaghan were also nominated.

The EVOKE.ie Golden Boot went to Peamount’s Áine O’Gorman for the third time in her career after scoring 16 goals, while the Bank of Ireland Golden Gloves was snapped up by Shelbourne’s Amanda Budden for registering 12 clean sheets.

In the EA SPORTS National Underage Under-17 award to Treaty United’s Michaela Lawrence.

2021 SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Winners

SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Player of the Year

Kylie Murphy (Wexford Youths)

SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Young Player of the Year

Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths)

SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Manager of the Year

Noel King (Shelbourne)

EVOKE.ie Golden Boot Winner

Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Bank of Ireland Golden Gloves Winner

Amanda Budden (Shelbourne)

EA SPORTS Women’s Under-19 National League Player of the Year

Abbie Callanan (Galway WFC)

EA SPORTS Women’s Under-17 National League Player of the Year

Michaela Lawrence (Treaty United)

SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Team of the Year

Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne)

Lauren Dwyer (Wexford Youths)

Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC)

Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Ciara Grant (Shelbourne)

Karen Duggan (Peamount United)

Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths)

Ciara Rossiter (Wexford Youths)

Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths)

Kylie Murphy (Wexford Youths)