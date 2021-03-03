Sport Galway WFC Unveil Shauna Fox As Captain For 2021 3 March 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email print Galway WFC have unveiled their captain for the new season with Shauna Fox named for 2021. The Galway native had played with Castlebar Celtic for a season before joining Galway in 2012 and will be looking to lead the team to silverware this season. 📢New Senior Team CaptainCongrats to our @GalwayWFC new Senior team Captain, we wish you and the team all the best for the coming season! pic.twitter.com/Ub214iPuCU— GalwayWFC (@GalwayWFC) March 1, 2021