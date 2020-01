Sunday next will be a special one in the annals of Eamon Deacy Park when the Republic Of Ireland U15 side who won the Bob Dochery Cup play the Galway WFC U17’s who won the league and cup double last season. The game kicks off at 2pm on Sunday and will be the first time an Irish Women’s International side have ever played at Terryland.

Irish Under 15 Manager Richard Berkley, Kevin O’Neill of The Galway FA and Galway Under 17 Manager Phil Trill joined John Mulligan to talk about Sunday’s game.