This Saturday, Eamon Deacy Park will be the venue for the SO hotels Under 17 League Final between Galway WFC and Wexford Youths.

For Phil Trill’s side, this is an opportunity to end the season on the ultimate high, adding the league to the Cup Final win of a couple of week’s ago.

Manager Phil Trill spoke to John Mulligan

The Team beat Sligo Rovers in the League Semi-Final. Here are the goals…