print

Galway WFC were impressive on Saturday afternoon when they defeated Bohemians 3-1 in the SSE Airtricity Womens National League in Eamon Deacy Park.

The win put’s Billy Cleary’s side second in the table behind Shelbourne after two games with their next game away to UCD Waves on the 17th of April.

Mike Rafferty Reports

After the game, Mike spoke to Galway WFC coach Dave Bell

Mike also got the post reaction of Tessa Mullins