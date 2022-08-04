Galway WFC look to set attendance record on Saturday Week

Saturday the 13th of August will be an important date for Galway WFC as they look to keep the pressure on the teams above them in the Womens National League.

Wexford Youths will be the visitors to Eamon Deacy Park for a game that if Galway win, could see them move into fourth in the league and more significantly, close the gap on Wexford who are currently second.

Galway are looking to break a new attendance record on the day and are looking for as many supporters as possible to get to Eamon Deacy Park for the 7.35pm Kick Off.

Julie Ann Russell and Padraic de Burca joined John Mulligan in studio to talk about the game, the season so far and the impact that women’s football has had in the past twelve months both in Ireland and abroad.