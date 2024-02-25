Galway Bay FM

25 February 2024

Galway well represented on the Irish team for World Lacrosse Championships

This year, the 2024 World Lacrosse Women’s Box Championship will be played in Utica, New York, from 20-29 September 2024.

Lacrosse is a sport that is played in large numbers in the United States and Canada and has leagues all over the world.

It can be played indoors (Box) or outdoors (Field) and Ireland is ranked in the top half of international teams. Many of whom play the sport professionally.

Ireland has its own men’s and women’s leagues and the University of Galway play in the Women’s League known as the Irish Women’s Lacrosse League (IWLL).

The League is divided into two seasons. The Newtownards Cup season is played in the Autumn and the IWLL in the Spring. Both are played to World Lacrosse standards and are round-robin style.

One of the University of Galway players is Sarah Hontz who has been named on the Irish team for this year’s World Championships.

She joined John Mulligan in the studio to talk about the sport, the University of Galway team and the efforts they have to make to get to the Championships in September.

Contact for sponsors: Anne Murphy ([email protected]), Catherine Conway ([email protected])
gofundme link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ireland-lacrosse-box-world-championship-2024-w
Sarah Hontz and John Mulligan following their interview on Sunday.

 

