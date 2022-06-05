Galway welcomes youngest ever Skipper of Round Britain And Ireland Yacht Race

It has been an eventful opening leg of the Round Britain and Ireland Yacht Race for Lou Boorman and Elin Jones who arrived in Galway on Saturday Morning.

Lou, from Pembrokeshire in Wales, is the youngest ever skipper in the race at just nineteen years of age, beating the previous record by two years (The previous youngest was twenty one in 1988).

Her sailing partner Elin hails from Wrexham.

They are also making history on the double, becoming the youngest female duo in the race’s history.

The Round Britain and Ireland race started in Plymouth and will cover 2,000 nautical miles with three mandatory stop-overs at Galway, Lerwick and Blyth.

Following a torrid first leg where they lost power, They received a wonderful welcome from members of Galway Bay Sailing Club and also from the people of Galway who were at hand to help them fix their technical problems and have them ready to set off on the second leg to Lerwick in the Shetland Islands tomorrow morning.

Lou and Elin are also raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society and are competing in memory of their late grandparents, Jean Boorman, Jean White & Michael Jones, who were affected by Dementia.

John Mulligan met both Lou and Elin at their boat at the Docks in Galway City and spoke to them about the race and also the fundraising they are doing for the Alzheimer’s Society .

If you are interested in sponsoring Lou and Elin, please get in touch via their website where you can find out more about the challenge, their sailing experience: www.landeoffshore.com or to donate go to their GoFundMe page.