Galway and Kerry meet for the thirty-ninth time in the National League this Sunday. In their previous meetings, there were four draws, eight wins for Galway and twenty-six wins for Kerry.

The sides previously met in Tuam Stadium on six occasions. In 1931, 1952, 1953, 1971, 1982 and 2001, the only time that Galway emerged victorious .

Here is the match report of Galway’s 2001 victory over Kerry, five months before John O’Mahony’s men would go on to win the All Ireland title..