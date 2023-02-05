Galway welcome Cork today in FAI Inter-League Youth Final

Galway District League will be looking to make home advantage count in the FAI Youth Inter-League Cup Final this weekend against Cork Youth League.

In a repeat of last year’s final, which Cork Youth League won, Galway welcome Cork to Eamonn Deacy Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 2pm.

Confidence is high in both camps as Galway District League secured a spot in the final with a dramatic 3-2 win against Donegal Youth League in the semi-final whilst Cork cruised past Mayo in the semi-final, 3-0 winners.

Match Details

Fixture: Galway District League v Cork Youth League

Date: Sunday, February 5

Time: 2pm

Competition: FAI Youth Inter-League Cup Final

Venue: Eamonn Deacy Park, Galway

Match Officials

Referee: Paudie Hayes

Assistant Referee 1: Ryan Maher

Assistant Referee 2: Thomas Joyce

Fourth Official: Ray Conlon

Route to the Final – Galway District League

Group Fixtures

v Limerick District League (A), 3-1 W

v Clare District League (H), 4-0 W

Semi-Final

v Donegal Youth League (H), 3-2 W

Route to the Final – Cork Youth League

Group Fixtures

v Waterford District Junior League (A), 4-0 W

v Wexford Football League (H), 2-2 D

Semi-Final

v Mayo Football League (A), 3-0 W

Pre-match Interview – Galway District League Manager Tom Reddington

“It has been a fantastic journey for the players to progress through the competition and they’ve got better with each game I feel.

“We’ve taken it on a game-by-game basis and progressed through the competition with an attractive style of football. We like to get forward and attack at pace and it speaks to the quality of the clubs the players come from and they’re coaches that they’re able to play in such a way.

“It was a fantastic semi-final against Donegal and it is full credit to the way the game is being played at this level in this country to witness such a match, a fantastic game for the neutral. It shows the development of the game in the country but it was great to win and it was a top draw goal to win it in the final moments.

“It has been a brilliant journey and to finish the journey at Galway’s home of football is fantastic and the players can’t wait to play there. If you’d asked the players if they wanted to play anywhere else, they’d have said no, it’s Eamonn Deacy Park for them and they’re really looking forward to Sunday. We hope for a big crowd for the players for what should be a great occasion.”

Pre-match Interview – Cork Youth League Manager Brian Newman

“It’s been a real honour to manage the players this year and to see what it means to the players has been really special. They’re really proud to represent Cork and put on the shirt. It’s a real boost for the game and the grassroots game in the area.

“For me, there might be 23 better players in Cork on ability alone but you won’t find a harder-working group of players than the group we have to work with at the moment. They give 110% in every training session, we were working three days before and after Christmas, no questions asked which shows the attitude of the group. They’ve been a pleasure to work with.

“We looked all over the league for our players, even in Division One, and we’ve seen players blossom during the campaign and just get better and better. I’ve been so proud of their work this year and it’s been brilliant to see them rewarded with a final tie.

“We had a fantastic semi-final win over Mayo, we travelled up to Castlebar on the day starting at 7.15am. The attitude and application was second to none. The biggest compliment I could say about the team was that I would have paid to watch them play that day. Hopefully, we can produce a similar performance on Sunday.”

Galway District League – Squad List

Goalkeepers: Max Hawksley (Maree Oranmore), Galius Babonas (Maree Oranmore)

Defenders: Conor Daly (Maree Oranmore), Conor Keady (Maree Oranmore), Brian Tolan (Salthill Devon), Eric Diarra (Salthill Devon), Seaghan Corry (Maree Oranmore), Josh Nyland (Mervue United)

Midfielders: Piotrik Szymanski (Salthill Devon), Colm Whelan (Maree Oranmore), Ethan McCuley (Maree Oranmore), Oisin Coyne (Mervue United), Chad Elonga (Maree Oranmore), Daniel Keady (Maree Oranmore), Sheamie Fallon (Maree Oranmore), Thembinkosi Gusi Khumaol (Mervue United), Ryan Mill (Maree Oranmore), Evan Moran (Mervue United), Scott Dillon (Knocknacarra FC), Stephen Curley (Mervue United).

Forwards: Ben Costelloe (Maree Oranmore), Charlie Quinn (Salthill Devon), Darragh Clery (Maree Oranmore)

Staff: Tomas Reddington (Manager), Ger Curran (Head Coach), Colm Brannigan (Coach), Paul Healy (Coach), Seamus McWalter (Physio).

Cork District League – Squad List

Goalkeepers: Robert Barry (Carrigaline United), Leo Connolly (Douglas Hall), Karol Malecka (Rockmount)

Defenders: Ben Crowley (Carrigaline United), Brian Egan (Blarney United), Sean Connolly (Blarney United), Evan Morgan (Everton), Cal Nolan (Douglas Hall), Paul Omoshule (Blarney United), Ross Hennessy (Blarney United), Faruq Adeboyega (Springfield Ramblers), Ben Heinen (College Corinthians)

Midfielders: Luke O’Donnell (College Corinthians), Eric Cunningham (College Corinthians), Jayden O’Leary (Ringmahon Rangers), Darragh Mulchinock (Carrigaline United), Matt Broderick (College Corinthians)

Forwards: Dara O’Shea (Blarney United), Aaron McCarthy (Carrigaline United), Conor Varian (Carrigaline United), Harvey Skeiters (College Corinthians), Sam Murphy (Douglas Hall), Evan Bolster (Midleton)

Staff: Brian Newman (Manager), Colin Yelverton (Assistant Manager), Leonard Forde (Coach), Adam Walsh (Coach), Eoghan Walsh (S&C Coach/Physio), Darragh Newman (GK Coach), Alex Walsh (Mascot).