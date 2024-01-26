Galway vs Wexford (Walsh Cup Hurling Final Preview with John McIntyre and Sean Walsh)

Galway have made nine changes for Sunday’s (28th January 2024) Dioralyte Walsh Cup Final meeting with Wexford in Carlow (1.30pm) from the side that defeated Dublin in the semi-final.

Eanna Murphy, full back Eoin Lawless, Daniel Loftus, Tiernan Killeen, Ian McGlynn and David Concannon who get their first Walsh Cup starts, Greg Thomas, Kevin Cooney and Alex Connaire all come in for Darach Fahy, Shane Morgan, Cianan Fahy, Padraic Mannion, Donal O’Shea, Jason Flynn, Declan McLaughlin, Martin McManus and Evan Niland.

Gearoid McInerney moves to centre back, with Sean O’Hanlon reverting back to the forward division. Tiernan Killeen and Ian McGlynn form the midfield partnership. Darren Morrissey and Sean Linnane are named in the match-day squad for the first time this season.

Galway v Wexford: Eanna Murphy, Jack Grealish, Eoin Lawless, Daniel Loftus, Ronan Glennon, Gearoid McInerney, David Concannon, Tiernan Killeen, Ian McGlynn, John Cooney, Tom Monaghan, Sean O’Hanlon, Greg Thomas, Kevin Cooney, Alex Connaire. Subs: Darach Fahy, Cianan Fahy, Mikey Walsh, Darren Morrissey, Sean Linnane, Donal O’Shea, Gavin Lee, Martin McManus, Evan Niland.

Before the team was announced, former Galway manager and Connacht Tribune Sports Editor John McIntyre looked ahead to the game on ‘Over The Line’ with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

The team was announced on ‘Over The Line’ after the 9pm news on Friday (26th January) and Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh joined Darren to go through it.

Throw-in at Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow on Sunday is 1.30pm

