Galway vs Waterford (National Camogie League Preview with Cathal Murray)

After returning to winning ways, Galway’s senior camogie team returns to action this Saturday (23rd March 2024) when they host Waterford in the Very National League Division 1A.

The Tribeswomen beat Kilkenny (1-12 to 0-9) two weeks ago to go joint top with the Deise, Tipperary and All-Ireland champions Cork. The Noresiders are just three points behind with two games remaining.

Both counties were league champions in 2023 with the maroon and white winning this division, and Waterford taking the Division 1B crown.

But the big news from the home camp is the return of seven-time All-Star Niamh Kilkenny, two-time All-Ireland winner Niamh Hanniffy, and the acquisition of former Down star Niamh Mallon, who’s living in Galway.

With all this to take in, Galway manager Cathal Murray caught up with Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

After the team was announced on ‘Over The Line,’ Tommy Devane joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly to look at the selection.

Throw-in at St. Brendan’s Park, Loughrea on Saturday is 2pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Meanwhile, the minors host Cork in their All-Ireland championship on Sunday from Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, also at 2pm and we’ll have regular updates.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

VERY CAMOGIE LEAGUE DIVISION 1A

Galway v Waterford, Loughrea, 2pm

This is second playing first, pitching the team attempting to win the title for a third year in succession against last year’s All-Ireland finalists, who were promoted as Division 1B champions.

Waterford have accounted for Tipperary and Clare but were edged out by Cork, while Galway got off to a good start against Clare and then bounced back against Kilkenny a fortnight ago, having been turned over by Tipp. Something’s got to give here but a victory for either side will put them in a strong position of making the top two with a game left to play.