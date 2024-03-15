Galway vs Waterford (Ladies National Football League Preview)

Compiled by Jackie Cahill

ANOTHER crucial weekend of Lidl National League action could see Final placings confirmed in Divisions 1 and 3, depending on results, while a number of counties are fighting to avoid the drop.

In Division 2, there’s a final dress rehearsal on the cards as Tyrone and Kildare, who are already looking forward to Division 1 football next year, meet ahead of a second tier decider at Croke Park on Sunday April 7.

In the top flight, Dublin and Cork meet at DCU St Clare’s on Saturday a 4.30pm to get Round 6 of fixtures underway, with Tipperary at home to Monaghan in Division 2 earlier in the day.

All other games in Divisions 1, 2 and 3 are down for decision on Sunday, while the coming days will also see four Lidl All-Ireland Post Primary Schools champions crowned, with the weekend action getting underway today (FRI) with the Junior C Final between St Marys Macroom (Cork) and Mayo opponents Ballinrobe CS.

All four of the weekend's Lidl NFL Division 1 fixtures are available to purchase at https://page.inplayer.com/streamsportireland/, while Monday's Lidl All-Ireland PPS Senior B Final between St Attracta's Community School, Tubbercurry (Sligo) and Tipperary opponents Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles, will be available to view on the LGFA's YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3GG5cUB and on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LadiesGaelicFootball/

Throw-in between Galway and Waterford on Sunday is 3pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

2pm unless stated

Saturday March 16

Lidl NFL Division 1

Dublin v Cork; DCU St Clare’s, 4.30pm – Live stream at https://page.inplayer.com/streamsportireland/

This is a massive tie with potential consequences at both ends of the table.

Remarkably, Cork are rock bottom of the standings on scoring difference, and level on points with Galway and Waterford, who also have serious relegation worries on their minds.

Dublin, on nine points, are still in with a fighting chance of a Final place, sitting just a point behind second placed Kerry.

A win here and they will go into the final round of fixtures still in with a chance of making the Croke Park decider on April 7.

A repeat of the 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final between the Dublin and Cork will make for intriguing viewing.

Dublin have made eight changes following victory over Waterford, with Rachael Fleming replacing Abby Shiels between the sticks, while there are outfield starts for Jess Tobin, Hannah McGinnis, Kate Murray, Grace Kós, Kerri Owens, Caoimhe O’Connor and captain Carla Rowe.

Dropping out of the team along with Shiels are Niamh Crowley, Aoife Kane, Niamh Donlon, Ashling Nyhan, Kate Sullivan, Ellen Gribben and Annabelle Timothy.

The Dublin subs bench is notable for the inclusions of Nicole Owens and former skipper Sinéad Aherne.

This is a first appearance on a Dublin squad list for Owens since the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland SFC loss to Donegal, while Aherne makes her seasonal return to the panel.

The Cork team that lost to Mayo shows three changes in personnel, with Anna Ryan, Abbie O’Mahony and Hannah Looney replacing Laura O’Mahony, Kate Redmond and Daire Kiely in the starting line-up.

Dublin: R Fleming; L Caffrey, M Byrne, J Tobin; H McGinnis, O Carey, K Murray; G Kós, J Dunne; K Owens, O Nolan, C O’Connor; C Rowe (capt.), H Tyrrell, N Hetherton.

Cork: C Richmond; M Duggan, S Leahy, E Twomey; A Ryan, A Healy, K O’Driscoll; M O’Callaghan (capt.), A O’Mahony; A McDonagh, L Coppinger, E Cleary; A Ring, H Looney, L McDonagh.

Sunday March 17

Lidl NFL Division 1

Galway v Waterford; Pearse Stadium, 3pm – Live stream at https://page.inplayer.com/streamsportireland/

A huge relegation battle at Pearse Stadium on Sunday.

Galway and Waterford are two of three teams, along with Cork, on three points ahead of the weekend.

A win for either side here would represent a massive boost in their respective quests to stay alive in Division 1.

Waterford lost out by three points against Dublin in their previous outing, as Galway finally claimed their first points of the season, and in style with victory over Meath.

As both sides target the precious points on offer, the respective management teams have given a nod to the starting 15s that were in action last time out.

The stakes are high and the consequences for the losers of Sunday’s game could be particularly stark.

Galway: D Gower; M Jordan, S Ní Loingsigh, E Gavin; K Geraghty, N Ward, A Ní Cheallaigh; M Glynn, A Davoren (capt.); O Divilly; S Hynes, M Walsh; L Coen, A O’Rourke, R Leonard.

Waterford: E O’Brien; H Power, E Power, A Murray; K McGrath, A McNulty, A O’Neill; E Murray, K Hogan (capt.); C Walsh, C Carroll, M O’Brien; B McMaugh, K Murray, L McGregor.

Mayo v Armagh; Ballina Stephenites, 1pm – Live stream at https://page.inplayer.com/streamsportireland/

Armagh just need to avoid defeat to make the Division 1 Final at Croke Park on Sunday April 7.

Mayo, meanwhile, boosted their survival hopes with victory over Cork last time out and are currently on seven points, four clear of the relegation zone.

A win here would leave Armagh potentially sweating on their Final place and guarantee top flight football again in 2025 for the green and red.

But Armagh are the form team in the country and with five wins from five, they’ve made a seamless transition from second tier football to Division 1, having captured the Division 2 title last year.

If Armagh’s Lauren McConville starts, as selected, she’ll rack up her 100th outing in county colours since making her debut, without being injured or dropped.

March 17 is also a date that resonates with McConville as her father, Jim, captained Crossmaglen Rangers to their first All-Ireland Senior club title win on St Patrick’s Day in 1997.

Armagh are unchanged as they seek to wrap up a Final slot, while Mayo have made one change to the team that started the Cork win, with Fiona McHale replacing Tara Needham.

Mayo: L Brennan; F McHale, N O’Malley, S Lally (capt.); K Sullivan, E Murray, J Mortimer; A Geraghty, H Reape; F McLaughlin, A Fitzpatrick, M Cannon; S Cafferky, L Cafferky, S Walsh.

Armagh: A Carr; G Ferguson, C McCambridge (capt.), R Mulligan; C Towe, L McConville, D Coleman; N Coleman, C O’Hanlon; E Druse, A McCoy, C Doyle; A Mackin, N Henderson, K Mallon.

Meath v Kerry; Ashbourne, 3pm – Live stream at https://page.inplayer.com/streamsportireland/

This one is beautifully poised. Kerry, in second place on ten points, make the trip to Donaghmore/Ashbourne to take on hosts Meath, who are a point further back.

A victory for holders Kerry would see them inch closer to another Lidl NFL Division 1 Final, while a victory for Meath would boost their hopes significantly.

Kerry were flying in their opening three rounds but have dropped points in their last two games, drawing with Mayo before losing to Armagh.

Meath, too, have suffered wobbles in Rounds 4 and 5, with back-to-back defeats against Armagh and Galway but they’re still in the running for a Final place.

Hosts Meath bring in Katie Newe and Meadhbh Byrne for Shauna Ennis and Seona Lynch as they aim to get back to winning ways.

Kerry, too, will be looking for a much improved performance following the Armagh defeat and their starting team shows six changes in personnel.

Bríd O’Connor, Ciara Murphy, Ciara McCarthy, Danielle O’Leary, Lorraine Scanlon and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh all come into the Kingdom’s starting line-up, with Deirdre Kearney, Fay O’Donoghue, Cáit Lynch, Niamh Ní Chonchúir, Amy Harrington and Katie Brosnan held in reserve for this one.

The counties meet for the first time since the 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Senior championship quarter-final, when Kerry ended Meath’s reign as champions.

Meath: M McGuirk (capt.); K Newe, A Sheridan, N Troy; N Gallogly, M.K. Lynch, A Cleary; M O’Shaughnessy, S Melia; M Thynne, E Moyles, C Smyth; M Byrne, M Farrelly, E Duggan.

Kerry: C Butler; B O’Connor, E Lynch, C Murphy; A O’Connell, K Cronin, C McCarthy; M O’Connell, A Galvin; N Carmody (capt.), D O’Leary, L Scanlon; H O’Donoghue, E Dineen, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

2024 Lidl All-Ireland Post-Primary Schools Finals

Saturday 16th March 2024

Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Junior ‘B’ Championship Final – Result on the day

Presentation College, Headford (Galway) v St Ronan’s College, Lurgan (Armagh); Mullahoran, Co. Cavan, 2pm

Presentation College, Headford, will aim to become the first Connacht winners of the title since fellow Galway school Coláiste Bhaile Chláir in 2018.

Their opponents are St Ronan’s College, Lurgan (Armagh), last year’s runners-up who are looking to bring the title back to Ulster for the second time in three seasons, following victory for Loreto, Omagh (Tyrone) in 2022.

Presentation College: A Kenny; H Divilly, A Carey, S Devine; C Kerrigan, K Reynolds, E Whelan; E Curran, K O’Connor; L Jacques, A Fahy, A Curry; A O’Malley, R O’Brien, K Farragher (capt.).

St Ronan’s College: L Lennon; E McCavigan, M O’Hara, C French; E Conway, A Delaney, A Lavery; E McCafferty, O Campbell; L.M. McAreavey, A Donohue (capt.), A McDonald; C Henderson, C Magee, L McAlinden.