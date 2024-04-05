Galway vs Waterford (Ladies National Football League Preview with Daniel Moynihan)

Following a three-week delay, Galway and Waterford finally come together this Sunday (7th April) in their final round-robin fixture of the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1.

With both teams on three points, the winner will ensure top-flight survival, while the losers will drop to Division 2 for 2025.

When they met last season, Galway were 0-10 to 0-5 victors. But their only win this year was against Meath, while the Deise picked up their positive result against Cork, who’ve already dropped to the second tier.

Leading up to the game, Galway manager Daniel Moynihan caught up with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Galway senior ladies football manager Daniel Moynihan has made one change for Sunday’s crucial National League tie against Waterford.

Oughterard’s Meabh Walsh returns at wing forward for Emma Reaney.

The team in full:

Dearbhla Gower in goal;

A full back line of Maryanne Jordan, Sarah Ni Loingsigh and Eimile Gavin;

Kate Geraghty, Nicola Ward and Aoife Ni Cheallaigh are the half backs;

Meabh Glynn partners captain Ailbhe Davoren in midfield;

Olivia Divilly, Shauna Hynes and Meabh Walsh are on the ’40;

And an inside line of Leanne Coen, Aoife O’Rourke and Roisin Leonard.

In other news, Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s Louise Ward and Claregalway’s Charlotte Cooney are back training with the squad ahead of the Connacht Final against Mayo on May 12th.

by Jackie Cahill

This winner-takes-all clash in Ballinasloe will determine who plays Division 1 football again next year – and who will drop down to Division 2 for 2025.

Two proud footballing counties meet at Duggan Park and with so much at stake.

Cork are already relegated and the big question now ahead of throw-in is who will join them?

The winner of this clash will stay up but if the game finishes in a draw, the team finishing higher in the table, and securing Division 1 football again, will be the team that registers the highest number of points (scores converted over the bar) in Sunday’s game.

If they still can’t be separated, the county with the best scoring difference will be safe and, ahead of throw-in, that’s Galway, who are -5 compared to Waterford’s -13.

As both teams fight for survival, Galway have made one change to the team that lost out to Kerry on March 24, with Meabh Walsh handed a start in the half-forward line in place of Emma Reaney.

Waterford’s previous outing saw them fall to defeat against Mayo, with the Westerners allaying any lingering relegation fears in the process.

For Sunday’s do-or-die clash, Waterford have named an unchanged starting team.

Galway have been a Division 1 outfit since winning the Division 2 title in 2014, while Waterford have played in the top flight since winning second tier silverware in 2019.

Throw-in at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe on Sunday is 2pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.