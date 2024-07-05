Galway vs Waterford (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Quarter-Final Preview with Shona Curran)

After the disappointment of last weekend’s 12-point defeat to Cork, Galway must pick themselves up this Sunday (7th July 2024) when they go up against Waterford in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Quarter-Final.

It’s a double header with the senior hurling semi-final between Limerick and Cork and a massive crowd is expected in Croke Park.

When they met at this stage in 2019, Aoife Donohue and Ailish O’Reilly got goals while Carrie Dolan contributed 10 points in a 2-16 to 2-8 win for the Tribeswomen. But the Deise have improved since and were in last year’s All-Ireland Final, going down to Cork.

The last time Galway failed to reach the All-Ireland semi-finals was in 2005.

Leading up to the game, former Waterford midfielder and selector Shona Curran joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line.’

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 1.30pm

GLEN DIMPLEX ALL-IRELAND SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

Galway v Waterford, Croke Park, 1.30pm

This is a mouth-watering encounter involving two teams with huge attacking talent and it would come as no surprise were we to be treated to a high-scoring affair.

Galway have stuttered through the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championship since losing the Very League Division 1A final to Tipperary, after which Siobhán McGrath announced her withdrawal from the squad. New recruit, Niamh Mallon almost rescued Cathal Murray’s side with a blinding cameo off the bench in her first appearance in Maroon on that occasion and has flourished if in receipt of a good supply in the meantime.

They just got over the line against Dublin and drew with Wexford but it was the limp effort against Cork last time out, with direct qualification to the semi-final up for grabs, that was most disconcerting.

Shauna Healy is a considerable loss in defence but Róisín Black and Dervla Higgins are doughty performers, Niamh Kilkenny is back in the fold and Aoife Donohue is expected back injury. Carrie Dolan has been providing leadership from a very young age and Mallon is as good a forward as is in the country.

Beth Carton is the standard in that regard of course, as the reigning player of the year and the De La Salle genius shot 2-8 as the Déise made sure of their quarter-final against Derry last week.

With Jerry Wallace in his first season as manager, Waterford lost to Tipperary in their opening tie and drew with Kilkenny but last year’s All-Ireland finalists remain genuine contenders, with Mairéad O’Brien offering a real goal threat from full-forward and Vikki Falconer and Abby Flynn recovered from injury. Meanwhile, Brianna O’Regan is one of the best shot stoppers in the land while skipper Lorraine Bray offers relentless energy and minor star Maggie Gostl has helped increase the depth of the squad.