Galway vs Tyrone (National Football League ‘Over The Line’ Preview with Padraic Joyce)

Galway senior footballers are back in National League action this Sunday (O’Neill’s Healy Park, Omagh 1.45) in Round 3.

The Tribesmen have picked up one point from their opening two games and a result will be desired to move away from the relegation battle.

Galway beat the Red Hands twice last year by 0-16 to 0-13 (once in the league and also in the championship). It’s their first trip to Tyrone under the current management. Tyrone were 3-15 to 1-14 victors when they met in the league back in 2019.

Leading up to the game, Galway manager Padraic Joyce has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Padraic Joyce has made one change to the Galway side for Sunday’s trip to Tyrone. Johnny Heaney replaces Eoghan Kelly.

The big news is the return of Sean Kelly to the match day 26 for the first time this year.

Throw-in at O’Neill’s Healy Park, Omagh on Sunday is 1.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.