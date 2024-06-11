Galway vs Tipperary (All-Ireland Minor Hurling Semi-Final Preview with Kenneth Burke)

Share story:

Galway take on Tipperary this Saturday (15th June 2024) in the All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final, looking to make the decider for the 36th time.

The Tribesmen have had to play six games to get to this stage, including two heavy defeats to Kilkenny. But they stepped up in the knockout stages with wins over Waterford and Dublin to book their place in the final.

It’s the first time the counties meet since the 2022 semi-final when despite Aaron Niland scoring 2011, Tipperary were 3-24 to 3-20 victors on their way to All-Ireland success.

Leading up to the game, Galway minor manager Kenneth Burke has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan.

Throw in at the TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick on Saturday is 2pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.