Galway vs Tipperary (All-Ireland Minor Camogie Championship Preview with Stephen Glennon)

Galway’s minor camogie team will be seeking back-to-back victories this Sunday (10th March) when they host Tipperary in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Camogie championship.

The Tribeswomen were 1-15 to 0-10 victors over Waterford in their opening fixture last week in Ballygunner with Clarinbridge’s Siobhán Carr getting the goal, and Sarsfields’ Caoimhe Kelly contributing 0-13.

Tipperary also got off to a winning start beating Kilkenny 3-10 to 2-7 in Kilcommon.

Leading up to the game, Galway manager Stephen Glennon has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Throw-in at St. Brendan’s Park, Loughrea on Sunday is 2pm and we’ll have updates here on Galway Bay FM.