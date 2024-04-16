Galway Bay FM

16 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway vs Sligo (Connacht Minor Ladies Football Championship Preview with Nigel Walsh)

Share story:
Galway vs Sligo (Connacht Minor Ladies Football Championship Preview with Nigel Walsh)

Galway begin the defence of their All-Ireland minor ladies football title on Wednesday (17th April) when they take on Sligo in the first round of the Connacht championship.

The girls in maroon had an opening round bye as Mayo beat Roscommon and Sligo had too much for Leitrim.

Kilconly-based Nigel Walsh, originally from Mervue, took over from Daniel Moynihan following the latter’s appointment as senior team boss this year.

Katie Slattery (Dunmore MacHales), Klara Banek (Oughterard), Éabha Smith (Tuam/Cortoon), Aisling Madden (Kilkerrin/Clonberne) and Siún McGovern (Barna) all started last year’s All-Ireland Final victory over Kildare. Alisha O’Malley (St. Fursey’s) came off the bench.

Leading up to the game, Nigel Walsh has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence, Bekan on Wednesday is 7pm.

Share story:

Mayo 2-18 Galway 3-10 AET (Connacht under-16 Ladies Football Final Report & Reaction)

Galway came within a whisker of being crowned Connacht under-16 ladies football champions on Sunday (14th April) only for Mayo to grabe an equaliser three...

Ballinasloe's Aoibheann Reilly named as ambassador as Royal London & Lions announce £3 Million grant for Unions ahead of 2027 Womens Lions Tour

The British & Irish Lions Women’s Team Founding Partner, Royal London, launches ‘Levelling the Playing Field’ grant to invest in elite women...

Galway Bay FM Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Preview

George McDonagh was joined by Sean Walsh, Niall Canavan, Cyril Farrell, Cyril Donnellan and KCLR’s Brendan Hennessy to look forward to the Leinster ...

Full Time Whistle - Sunday April 14th

John Mulligan looks back at a very busy weekend of sport including Gaelic Games, Soccer, Rugby, Rowing and Racing. The Full Time Whistle on Galway Bay FM ...