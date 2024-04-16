Galway vs Sligo (Connacht Minor Ladies Football Championship Preview with Nigel Walsh)

Galway begin the defence of their All-Ireland minor ladies football title on Wednesday (17th April) when they take on Sligo in the first round of the Connacht championship.

The girls in maroon had an opening round bye as Mayo beat Roscommon and Sligo had too much for Leitrim.

Kilconly-based Nigel Walsh, originally from Mervue, took over from Daniel Moynihan following the latter’s appointment as senior team boss this year.

Katie Slattery (Dunmore MacHales), Klara Banek (Oughterard), Éabha Smith (Tuam/Cortoon), Aisling Madden (Kilkerrin/Clonberne) and Siún McGovern (Barna) all started last year’s All-Ireland Final victory over Kildare. Alisha O’Malley (St. Fursey’s) came off the bench.

Leading up to the game, Nigel Walsh has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence, Bekan on Wednesday is 7pm.