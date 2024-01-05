Galway Bay FM

5 January 2024

Galway vs Offaly (Walsh Cup Hurling Preview with Anthony Cunningham)

After suffering a 2-18 to 0-18 defeat to Laois on Thursday (4th January), Offaly will be Galway’s first opponents when they begin the defence of the Walsh Cup on Sunday (7th January).

It’s their first meeting in this competition since Galway manager Henry Shefflin’s first game in charge two years previously.

Former Galway boss Anthony Cunningham knows about this time of the year after spending four years at the helm between 2012 and 2015.  He caught up with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly to chat about the upcoming game.

Throw-in at Glenfisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore on Sunday is 1.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

