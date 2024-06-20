Galway Bay FM

20 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway vs Monaghan Features in Busy Schedule with Preliminary Football Quarters and Tailteann Cup Semis

Over 4,000 Camogie Players and Hurlers Including Seven Galway Teams Descend for John West Féile na nGael Finals

Over 200 club sides will compete in the John West Féile na nGael Camogie and Hurling Finals 2024 across 20 venues nationwide this Saturday (June 22), mar...

Allianz Launches Thier New 'Stop The Drop' Research with Irish Olympic Silver Medallist Sonia O'Sullivan

The average age of sports dropout for children in Ireland is 11 years of age. This means that their sporting journey last an average of 4.5 years, finishi...

Irish Footballer John Egan Teams Up with Pringles to Offer Irish Football Fans the Chance to Score a Dream Getaway

Irish international football star, John Egan, is teaming up with Pringles to celebrate the unwavering passion of Irish football fans. Pringles want to sho...

Break Welcomed as Glen Dimplex Camogie Championship Enters Key Period

by Daragh Ó Conchúir Cork are already assured of a place in the knockout stages of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship and Galway a...