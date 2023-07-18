Galway vs Monaghan (All-Ireland Minor Ladies Football Semi-Final Preview with Daniel Moynihan)

Seven days after securing the Connacht title, Galway’s minor ladies footballers contest the ZuCar All-Ireland Minor semi-final this Wednesday (19th July) against Monaghan.

Five points each for Kate Thompson and Siun McGovern followed Katie Slattery’s early goal in a 1-11 to 0-4 victory over Mayo. But they meet a Monaghan outfit who demolished Tyrone 5-17 to 0-12 in the Ulster decider in May.

Leading up to the game, Galway manager Daniel Moynihan has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Longford Slashers GAA on Wednesday is 7.30pm.