1 March 2024

Galway vs Meath (Ladies National Football League Preview)

It’s now must-win territory for Galway as they welcome Meath to Ballinasloe in the LIDL Ladies National Football League on Sunday (3rd March 2024).

The Tribeswomen, who contested the 2023 Division 1 Final, are rock bottom of the table with four defeats to date.

There was much to be encouraged about in their defeat to Dublin but Galway allowed the hosts to pip them at the post from a winning position.

Meath suffered their first defeat of the campaign against table-toppers Armagh in their previous outing and are now in third, one point outside of the top two spots.

Ahead of this crucial tie for both sides, Meath go with the same starting 15 as manager Shane McCormack looks for a big response from his charges.

There’s just one change to the Galway side that lost out against the Dubs, with Dearbhla Gower replacing Karen Connolly between the sticks.

Meath: M McGuirk; K Newe, A Sheridan, N Troy; N Gallogly, M.K. Lynch, A Cleary; M O’Shaughnessy, S Melia; M Thynne, E Moyles, C Smyth; M Byrne, M Farrelly, E Duggan.

The Galway team in full:

Dearbhla Gower in goal;

A full back line of Eimile Gavin, Sarah Ní Loingsigh and Éabha O’Riordan;

Kate Geraghty, Maryanne Jordan and Aoife Ní Cheallaigh are the half backs;

Mairéad Glynn partners captain Ailbhe Davoren in midfield;

Linda Booth, Shauna Hynes and Maebh Walsh on the ’40;

And an inside line of Leanne Coen, Aoife O’Rourke and Róisín Leonard.

Throw-in at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe on Sunday is 2pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

