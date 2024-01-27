Galway vs Mayo (Ladies National Football League Preview with Daniel Moynihan)

Share story:

The Galway senior ladies footballers play their second game in Division 1 of the LIDL Ladies National Football League on Saturday (27th January 2024) when they host Mayo.

Both teams suffered defeats last week. The Tribeswomen went down to Cork in difficult conditions due to Storm Isha, while Mayo fell to Meath at the University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome.

Leading up the game, Galway manager Daniel Moynihan has been chatting with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe on Saturday is 3.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.