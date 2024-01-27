Galway Bay FM

27 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway vs Mayo (Ladies National Football League Preview with Daniel Moynihan)

Share story:
Galway vs Mayo (Ladies National Football League Preview with Daniel Moynihan)

The Galway senior ladies footballers play their second game in Division 1 of the LIDL Ladies National Football League on Saturday (27th January 2024) when they host Mayo.

Both teams suffered defeats last week.  The Tribeswomen went down to Cork in difficult conditions due to Storm Isha, while Mayo fell to Meath at the University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome.

Leading up the game, Galway manager Daniel Moynihan has been chatting with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe on Saturday is 3.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

Share story:

Presentation College Athenry vs Ursuline Thurles (All-Ireland Senior A Colleges Camogie Semi-Final Preview with Eoin O'Sullivan)

Presentation College Athenry go in search of an All-Ireland Senior A Camogie Final appearance on Saturday (27th January 2024) when they take on Munster ch...

Galway vs Kilkenny (National Intermediate Camogie League Preview with captain Ava Lynskey)

The Galway intermediate camogie team begin their Very National Camogie League Division 2B campaign on Saturday (27th January 2024) against Kilkenny. Conor...

Maree vs Templeogue (Men's Basketball Super League Preview with Eoin Rockall and Kyle Carey)

After two consecutive wins over Maigh Cuilinn, Maree are back in the hunt for the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League Southern Conference as they prep...

Galwegians vs Cooke (All-Ireland Women's Rugby Plate Final Preview with David Clarke)

Defending champions Galwegians go up against Cooke this Saturday (27th January 2024) in the All-Ireland Women’s Plate Rugby Final. The sides are fam...