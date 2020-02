Galway’s under 20 football team for their Connacht championship opener against Mayo will be named on Friday evening.

The preliminary round tie takes place in Castlebar on Saturday meaning one of the neighbouring rivals will exit the competition.

Manager Dónal Ó Fatharta has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Kevin Dwyer.

Throw-in at Elvery’s MacHale Park, Castlebar on Saturday is 2pm.