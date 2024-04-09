Galway vs Mayo (Connacht under-16 LGFA Final Preview with Donal Casserly)

Galway’s under-16 ladies footballers have qualified for the Connacht ‘A’ Final this Sunday (14th April) when they meet rivals Mayo at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan (1pm).

The counties clashed in the opening round in February when the green and red ran out comfortable 5-12 to 2-7 victors on their way to topping the round-robin series with four wins from as many games.

Galway suffered another reversal in Round 2 against Sligo before getting back on track with big results over Leitrim and Roscommon. The 5-17 to 1-6 success against the latter allowed them get through on scoring difference ahead of the Rossies and the Yeats County.

Leading up to the game, Galway manager Donal Casserly has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence, Bekan on Sunday is 1pm. And the game will be preceded by the ‘B’ decider at 11am between Roscommon and Sligo.