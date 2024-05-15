Galway vs Mayo (Connacht Minor Ladies Football Final Preview with Nigel Walsh)

Galway meet Mayo this Saturday (18th May 2024) in the Connacht minor ladies football final after completing a sensational turnaround to keep their 11-in-a-row ambitions intact.

The Tribesgirls found themselves 3-10 to 0-0 down at half-time in their opener against Sligo before going down by 12 points. And even though Rebecca Noone was denied a winner by the woodwork in their 2-10 to 0-14 defeat to Mayo.

However, the reigning All-Ireland champions have turned their season around with comprehensive victories over Roscommon and Leitrim. And they also received a break when a late Roscommon penalty against Sligo put them back into the provincial ‘A’ final on scoring difference.

Leading up to the game, Galway manager Nigel Walsh has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at the Connacht GAA Centre, Bekan on Saturday is 4pm and we’ll have updates here on Galway Bay FM.

