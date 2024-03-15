Galway vs Limerick (National Hurling League ‘Over The Line’ Preview with Conor Whelan)

Galway take on reigning All-Ireland senior champions Limerick on Saturday (16th March 2024) in their final group game in Division 1B of the Allianz National Hurling League.

Victory for Henry Shefflin’s charges will put them into a semi-final the following week, but they must do so with suspended captain Conor Whelan and predecessor Daithí Burke, who picked up straight red cards in last week’s win over Dublin.

The Galway management have made three changes with Ronan Glennon, Cathal Mannion and Evan Niland replacing Jason Flynn, Whelan and Burke.

Galway senior hurling captain Conor Whelan was announced this week as an Insomnia Brand Ambassador and he chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Saturday is 1.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm.