17 July 2024

Galway vs Limerick (All-Ireland under-16 Camogie Final Preview with Sharon Glynn)

Just six days after surprising Cork away, Galway’s under-16 camogie team are back in an All-Ireland Final this Saturday (20th July 2024) when they take on Limerick.

The Tribeswomen were beaten finalists in last year’s decider but avenged that loss to the Rebelettes in last Sunday’s semi-final as goals from Mary Brigid Cosgrove, Emma Barrett and Katelyn Walsh secured a 3-6 to 2-6 victory in Mallow.

The girls in maroon are seeking a first title in this grade since 2018 and a 16th crown overall.  For their opponents, the Shannonsiders have never contested an ‘A’ final but earned their spot after a 0-13 to 0-1 victory over Kilkenny.

Just three weeks ago, the teams played out a 0-10 to 1-7 draw in Duggan Park with Katie Murray’s late free securing a share of the spoils for the hosts.

Leading up to the game, Galway manager Sharon Glynn has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny on Saturday is 4.30pm and we’ll have regular updates here on Galway Bay FM.

