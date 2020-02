The refixed Connacht U20 football semi final between Galway and Leitrim will be played next Saturday (22nd February) at 2pm in Carrick on Shannon.

After both teams had arrived in Mohill last weekend, the pitch was deemed unplayable after the referee’s inspection.

Roscommon advanced to the decider after beating Sligo 1-11 to 1-8 and the winners of the Galway/Leitrim contest will face them on March 7th.