5 January 2024

Galway vs Leitrim (Connacht FBD League Preview with Ian Burke)

Galway’s senior footballers get their 2024 season underway next Friday (12th January) when they face Leitrim in the semi-final.

The two teams met in the same competition 12 months previously with Padraic Joyce’s team running out comfortable 3-21 to 1-13 victors.

The Tribesmen welcome back Liam Silke, Kieran Molloy and Sean Mulkerrin this year but there are still doubts about Peter Cooke’s involvement.

One player definitely out is Corofin’s Ian Burke who got accepted at the prestigious French university INSEAD last autumn ruling him out for the year.

He has kept up with football developments and during a placement in Singapore this week, he took time out to reflect and look forward with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at the University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome  on Friday is 7pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage on ‘Over The Line’ here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

