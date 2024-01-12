Galway vs Laois (Walsh Cup Hurling Preview with Cyril Farrell)

After the result of their opener against Offaly stood, Galway welcome Laois in Round 3 of the Dioralyte Walsh Cup on Sunday (14th January).

The Tribesmen’s game last week was abandoned after 55 minutes due to dense fog with the visitors leading 4-15 to 1-11 in Tullamore.

Laois beat the Faithful County 2-18 to 0-18 in Round 1.

Leading up to the game, former Galway hurling manager Cyril Farrell chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe on Sunday is 1.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.