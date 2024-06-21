Galway vs Laois (All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship Preview with Daniel Moynihan and Tracey Leonard)

Share story:

After the disappointment of defeat to Cork last weekend, Galway head into a must-win encounter with Laois this Sunday (23rd June 2024) in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship.

Victory will put the Tribeswomen in an All-Ireland quarter-final, likely to be an away fixture against Dublin, Armagh or Kerry.

But first they have to make sure they get the job done against a Laois side relegated from Division 2 this year, and who have lost their four championship outings so far.

Leading up to the game, Galway manager Daniel Moynihan has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s John Mulligan.

On Friday night’s ‘Over The Line,’ former Galway captain Tracey Leonard joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly to talk about retirement, being a supporter and how Galway have done this year so far.

Throw-in at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe on Sunday is 2pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

==

Group 3 – Galway v Laois; Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, 2pm

Both sides have suffered defeats to Cork, who are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Now, Galway and Laois will battle it out for second spot in Group 3, and a place in the last eight.

Should this game end in a draw, the team that progresses will be the team that registers the most points (scores converted over the bar).

If they still can’t be separated, overall score difference will come into play, with Galway in pole position in this regard (-2 compared to -23 for Laois).

Galway are unchanged after showing some positive signs in the Cork game, as Laois opt for three changes in personnel.

Naomi Luttrell gets the nod ahead of Eimear Barry between the sticks, with Ciara Malone and Orla Hennessy coming in for Clodagh Dunne and Aishling Fitzpatrick further out the field.

Galway: D Gower; M Jordan, S Ní Loingsigh, E Gavin; K Geraghty, N Ward, A Ni Cheallaigh; M Glynn, A Davoren (capt.); O Divilly, L Ward, N Divilly; E Reaney, L Coen, R Leonard.

Laois: N Luttrell; C Malone, S Farrelly, G Lalor; A Gorman, A Moore, L Kearney; O Hennessy, A Moran (capt.); K Donoghue, K Jacob, G Moran; M Nerney, E Lacey, M Cotter.