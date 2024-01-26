Galway Bay FM

26 January 2024

Galway vs Kilkenny (National Intermediate Camogie League Preview with captain Ava Lynskey)

The Galway intermediate camogie team begin their Very National Camogie League Division 2B campaign on Saturday (27th January 2024) against Kilkenny.

Conor Dolan’s charges were competitive last year after losing many of their 2022 All-Ireland champions and will be aiming for more positive results over the course of this season.

Ardrahan’s Ava Lynskey was announced this week as the Galway captain for 2024 and ahead of their opening game, she chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line’

Throw-in at Kinvara on Saturday is 2pm.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

