Galway vs Kildare (All-Ireland Minor Ladies Football Final Preview with Daniel Moynihan)

Galway’s last team standing are 60 minutes away from All-Ireland silverware as they face Kildare in the ZuCar minor ladies football final on Saturday (5th August)

The maroon and white were last champions in 2018, but this is the Lilywhites first final.

Galway beat Monaghan 2-15 to 0-9 in their semi-final, while Kildare overcame Cork 2-9 to 2-7.

Leading up to the game, Galway manager Daniel Moynihan has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Pearse Park, Longford on Saturday is 2pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.