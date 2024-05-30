Galway vs Kildare (All-Ireland Minor Football Tier 2 Quarter-Final Preview with Neil McHugh)

Galway’s minor footballers return to action this Saturday (1st June 2024) when they host Kildare in the All-Ireland Championship Tier 2 quarter-final.

After the disappointment of missing out to Roscommon in the Connacht semi-final, the Tribesmen will hope to take advantage of the new competition to continue their quest for silverware in 2024.

Two goals just before half-time gave the Rossies an insurmountable lead two weeks ago. The Lilywhites were also victims of a double whammy as two late green flags conceded cost them a Leinster semi-final against Dublin.

Leading up to the game, Galway manager Neil McHugh shared his thoughts with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Saturday is 2pm and we’ll have regular updates here on Galway Bay FM.