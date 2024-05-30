Galway Bay FM

30 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway vs Kildare (All-Ireland Minor Football Tier 2 Quarter-Final Preview with Neil McHugh)

Share story:
Galway vs Kildare (All-Ireland Minor Football Tier 2 Quarter-Final Preview with Neil McHugh)

Galway’s minor footballers return to action this Saturday (1st June 2024) when they host Kildare in the All-Ireland Championship Tier 2 quarter-final.

After the disappointment of missing out to Roscommon in the Connacht semi-final, the Tribesmen will hope to take advantage of the new competition to continue their quest for silverware in 2024.

Two goals just before half-time gave the Rossies an insurmountable lead two weeks ago.  The Lilywhites were also victims of a double whammy as two late green flags conceded cost them a Leinster semi-final against Dublin.

Leading up to the game, Galway manager Neil McHugh shared his thoughts with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Saturday is 2pm and we’ll have regular updates here on Galway Bay FM.

Share story:

Galway vs Wexford (All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship Preview with Conor Dolan)

Galway’s intermediates begin their Glen Dimplex All-Ireland camogie championship campaign when they host Wexford on Saturday (1st June 2024). The Tr...

Dave Heffernan to make 200th Connacht Appearance as Team Named to Take on Leinster in United Rugby Championship

Connacht hooker Dave Heffernan will make his 200th appearance for the province after head coach Pete Wilkins named the starting 15 for their BKT United Ru...

Connacht Learn 2024-25 United Rugby Championship Schedule

Ahead of their final regulation fixture this season in the BKT United Rugby Championship, Connacht’s 2024-25 schedule has been released. Pete Wilkins’...

Galway Athletics Report

Sean Doggett selected for Europeans Athletics Ireland has announced a strong team for next month’s European Athletics Championships, which will be held ...