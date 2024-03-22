Galway vs Kerry (Ladies National Football League ‘Over The Line’ Preview with Daniel Moynihan)

Galway’s senior ladies footballers travel to Kerry this Sunday (24th March) looking for three points that will strengthen their hand in ensuring survival in Division 1 of the LIDL National League.

With their game against Waterford postponed last week, a result for the Tribewomen will put them in a good position before that winner-takes-all relegation clash takes place.

Galway, the Deise and Cork are all on three points but the Rebelettes will be relegated if they fall to Meath. Waterford travel to Mayo looking to put pressure on Galway with two teams going down. The Green and Red can mathematically get caught in the trapdoor survival fight but with seven points, they look in good hands.

Leading up to the game, Galway manager Daniel Moynihan has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Sunday is 3.45pm and we’ll have full online coverage on our website galwaybayfm.ie.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

Preview by Jackie Cahill

Before this game gets underway on Sunday, Kerry will know what they have to do, based on Dublin’s result against Armagh on Saturday.

A win for Dublin and Kerry know they must achieve maximum points from their home fixture against the visiting Tribeswomen in Killarney to make the April 7 decider against Armagh at Croke Park.

This fixture is a repeat of the Division 1 Final from 2023 and Galway make the trip in desperate need of points themselves.

The Westerners are one of three teams locked together at the bottom of the table on three points – but they have two games left as they battle to preserve top flight status, including this trip to the Kingdom.

The hosts have made four changes in personnel from their big victory over Meath as they aim to clinch a final slot.

Mary Ellen Bolger comes in for Ciara Butler in goal, with Ciara O’Brien, Danielle O’Leary and Katie Brosnan also handed starts. Bríd O’Connor, Amy Harrington and Hannah O’Donoghue are named among the substitutes after starting in the Meath win.

After finally getting off the mark in Round 5 with an encouraging victory over Meath, Galway have named an unchanged team and they need another win desperately here.

Kerry: M.E. Bolger; C O’Brien, E Lynch, C Murphy; A O’Connell, K Cronin, C McCarthy; M O’Connell, A Galvin; N Carmody (capt.), D O’Leary, L Scanlon; K Brosnan, E Dineen, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Galway: D Gower; M Jordan, S Ní Loingsigh, E Gavin; K Geraghty, N Ward, A Ni Cheallaigh; M Glynn, A Davoren (capt.); O Divilly, S Hynes, M Walsh; L Coen, A O’Rourke, R Leonard.